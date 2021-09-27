O Dell Group LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.36 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

