Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.47. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 2,094 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

