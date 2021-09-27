Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2,166.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,833,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.24 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

