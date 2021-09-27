Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.