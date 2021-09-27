Open Platform (OPEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,765.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $19,765.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00125035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00043389 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

