Oppenheimer Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

