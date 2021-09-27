OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of OptimizeRx worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
