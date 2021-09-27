Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells $12,218,047.41 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.