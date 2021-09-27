Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells $12,218,047.41 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ORCL opened at $89.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
