O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $625.54 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.