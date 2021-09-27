OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $18.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $62.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 170,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $2,764,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

