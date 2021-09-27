OTR Global Downgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Positive

OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY opened at $320.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $343.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.