Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

