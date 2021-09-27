Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE:OVV opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

