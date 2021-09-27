P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 882,036 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTPY. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $6,665,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $2,601,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPY remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,516. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

