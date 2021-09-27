P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 0.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,816,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 120.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCAHU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 34,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,928. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.