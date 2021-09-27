P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 141,031 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,031 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $20,444,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,004,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 36,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

