Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

