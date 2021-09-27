Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.