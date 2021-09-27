Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 452,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $226.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

