Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1,332.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM opened at $514.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.50 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $934.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.