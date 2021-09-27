Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9,409.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of ProPetro worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.98 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $824.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

