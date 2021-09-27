Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

