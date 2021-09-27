Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

