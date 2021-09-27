Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.