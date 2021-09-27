Partners Group Global Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGG)

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.