Paul Sauer Sells 5,307 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PCVX stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.