Paul Sauer Sells 5,307 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PCVX stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.49.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
