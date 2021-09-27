PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $50.45. 832,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,122. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

