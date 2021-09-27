PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.