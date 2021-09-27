Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers. Buyout of Kansas City Freightliner is set to fuel Penske's prospects further. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers has also been boosting the prospects of Penske Automotive. CarShop expansion will further fuel the top-line growth of the firm. Investor-friendly moves of Penske instill optimism. However, Penske expects to witness shortage of vehicles amid supply chain disruption. The company is bearing the brunt of operating expenses for introduction of new tools and technologies. High debt levels are also a cause of concern. Also, rising competition and increasing price transparency can affect Penske’s profits. Thus, Penske currently has a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,099. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

