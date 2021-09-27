Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.21, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

