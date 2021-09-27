Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,847.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $14,847.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $103.06 or 0.00234135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043986 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

