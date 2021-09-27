Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PVL opened at $1.91 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

