PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRT stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

