Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,291.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,737 ($35.76) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,859.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,148.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

