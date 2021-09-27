Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,348 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $462,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,239,000 after purchasing an additional 500,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,415,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,502,000 after purchasing an additional 848,794 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. 7,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.
Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
