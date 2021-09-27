Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,348 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $462,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,239,000 after purchasing an additional 500,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,415,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,502,000 after purchasing an additional 848,794 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. 7,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

