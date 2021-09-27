PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million and a PE ratio of 23.40. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.77.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $104,220.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.