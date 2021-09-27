Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.