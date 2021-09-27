Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00019496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,728,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,748 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.