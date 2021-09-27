Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.85.

PNW stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

