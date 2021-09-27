Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 14th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $18.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $162.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.