Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $74,857.46

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $74,857.46 and $46.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.11 or 0.07137523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00348391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.01160105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00109310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00578863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.81 or 0.00545983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00297213 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

