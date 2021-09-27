PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

