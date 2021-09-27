Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $4,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $2,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 35,265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,802. Playtika has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

