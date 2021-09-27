Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

PSTV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 513,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,691. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

