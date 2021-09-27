Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
PSTV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 513,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,691. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.37.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.
