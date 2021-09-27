Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

