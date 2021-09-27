Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

