Power Ledger (POWR) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00129977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

