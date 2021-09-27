Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,700 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,777 shares of company stock valued at $541,778. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,811.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

