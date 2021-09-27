Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monro by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

