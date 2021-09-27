Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.06 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of The ODP worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

