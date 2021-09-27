Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.06 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of The ODP worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ODP stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 2.14.
About The ODP
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.
